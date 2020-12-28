Elitium Price Hits $3.35 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $100.74 million and $256,843.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00012370 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

