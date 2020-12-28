DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $536.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.