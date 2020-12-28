Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

DDS traded up $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,152. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

