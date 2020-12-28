Cryptaur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $398.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.11 million and $398.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.