Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $22.67

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

IDYA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,829. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

