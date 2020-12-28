-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. 7,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,657. The stock has a market cap of $814.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

