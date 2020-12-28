Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.73. Overstock.com reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. 73,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.