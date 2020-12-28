MidasProtocol (MAS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,913.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 83.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $186,212.70 and approximately $5,913.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00626938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00168124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016881 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

