CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $488,404.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $488,404.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00304816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.02169845 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.