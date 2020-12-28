Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72,019.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $72,019.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $741.08 or 0.02731430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

