G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,306. The company has a market capitalization of $739.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,201 shares of company stock worth $1,633,569. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

