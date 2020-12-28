BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 37,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

