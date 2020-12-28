Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $158.64. 30,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,116. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

