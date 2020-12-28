Primas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $757,301.70 and approximately $5.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00489260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 860.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.