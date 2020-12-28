Exosis Price Tops $0.0300 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,958.50 and $915.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,105.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $740.38 or 0.02731504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00489260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.40 or 0.01351782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00607411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00254618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 663,327 coins and its circulating supply is 498,327 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.