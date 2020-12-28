Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Targa Resources (TRGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

12/21/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Targa Resources is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/23/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/6/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 20,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,510 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 23.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

