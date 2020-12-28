Critical Contrast: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. MFA Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadmark Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares MFA Financial and Broadmark Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.17 $378.12 million $0.77 5.29 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.46 $75.24 million N/A N/A

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats MFA Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

