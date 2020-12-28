Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $126,661.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00194698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00627621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00322447 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,754,673 tokens. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

