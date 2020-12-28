Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,851. The company has a market cap of $613.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

