Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.21. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $139.98. 10,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,978. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $149.44.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

