NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.50

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 4493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

