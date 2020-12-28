Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

