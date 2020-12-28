CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $33,688.76 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 69.7% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $33,688.76 and $204.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00132361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00195894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00628317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016918 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

