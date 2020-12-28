$0.95 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 3,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,610. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

