Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $130.00.

12/9/2020 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

11/30/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.98. 4,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Get PTC Inc alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.