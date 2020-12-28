NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.99

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 17120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,013. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

