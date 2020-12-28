Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the typical daily volume of 464 call options.

OEG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. 174,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

