Insider Buying: GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Insider Acquires 34,300 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at C$29,469,932.90.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 25,600 shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$50,723.84.

Shares of GTT stock remained flat at $C$2.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,501. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. GT Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

