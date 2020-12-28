OAX (OAX) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $598,169.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

