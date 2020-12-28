Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $155.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

