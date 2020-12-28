Brokerages Set W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Price Target at $2.68

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 570.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 118,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 33,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,468. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

