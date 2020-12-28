Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.28. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.