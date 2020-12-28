GravityCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,270.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $69,190.58 and $1,270.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00194907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00627976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016818 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,980,891 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

