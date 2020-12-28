Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

CHW traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

