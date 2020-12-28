Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
CHW traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.