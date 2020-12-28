Juggernaut Reaches Market Cap of $805,993.81 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $805,993.81 and approximately $25,341.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00131631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00194812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00629389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00324106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016909 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

