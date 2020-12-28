$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.31. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of AAXN traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.20. 3,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,247. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,855,795. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

