Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Teradata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.