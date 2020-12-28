iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.26

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.26 and last traded at $132.04, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

