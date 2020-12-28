Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,762 shares of company stock worth $44,886. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,660. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

