First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.58

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 1437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $905.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

