Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.14

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

