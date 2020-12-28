Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

