Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
