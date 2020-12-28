Brokerages Set Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target at $28.75

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,276. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.