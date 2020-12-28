Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

