$831.41 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post $831.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $857.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $817.29 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.26.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,051. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Colfax by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Colfax by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

