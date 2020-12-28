OKB Price Hits $7.41 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00027338 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $444.51 million and $212.26 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

