NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading 45.8% Higher This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and $3,234.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005429 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,912,844 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

