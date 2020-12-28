Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Legrand stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,998. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

