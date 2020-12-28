Chronologic Trading Up 4.7% This Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $94,759.85 and $10.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00628877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00160313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00323324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016805 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

