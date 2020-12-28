Scotiabank Increases TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $19.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

